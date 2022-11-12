Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Gary Woodland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Woodland's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.