Francesco Molinari shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Francesco Molinari hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Molinari's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Molinari's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

After a 213 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Molinari missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Molinari to 2 over for the round.