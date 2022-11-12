Erik Barnes finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Erik Barnes hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Barnes got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Barnes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Barnes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barnes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Barnes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to even for the round.