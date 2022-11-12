Eric Cole posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Eric Cole hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Cole finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Eric Cole chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eric Cole to 1 under for the round.