Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at even-par for the round.