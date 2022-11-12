Davis Thompson shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Davis Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 162 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Thompson to 4 over for the round.