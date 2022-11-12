Davis Riley shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Davis Riley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Riley's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Riley hit his 82 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Riley's tee shot went 252 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 155-yard par-3 green 15th, Riley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.