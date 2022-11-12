David Lipsky shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Lipsky had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Lipsky's tee shot went 128 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lipsky's 145 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.