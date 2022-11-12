Cole Hammer shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Cole Hammer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Hammer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hammer hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.