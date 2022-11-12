Carl putts well but delivers a 7-over 77 third round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Carl Yuan hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Yuan finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Carl Yuan got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Carl Yuan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Yuan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 3 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Yuan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Yuan to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Yuan's tee shot went 256 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 5 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 6 over for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Yuan to 7 over for the round.