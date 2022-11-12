Callum Tarren finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Callum Tarren hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Tarren chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to even for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Tarren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even-par for the round.