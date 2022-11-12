Byeong Hun An shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, An's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, An chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 3 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 4 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, An's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, An chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 5 over for the round.