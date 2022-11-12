Brendan Steele shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brendan Steele hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Steele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 15-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 2 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at 3 over for the round.