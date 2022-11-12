Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Brandon Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Wu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Wu chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.