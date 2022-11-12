  • Ben Taylor shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Taylor makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Taylor buries 21-foot closing birdie putt at Cadence Bank

