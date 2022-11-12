Ben Taylor shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Taylor hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.