Ben Griffin shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Griffin hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Griffin hit his 152 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.