Austin Cook shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Austin Cook hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Cook chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Cook got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cook hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Cook had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.