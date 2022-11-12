Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

Putnam tee shot went 263 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.