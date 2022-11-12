Alex Smalley finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Alex Smalley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Smalley got to the green in 3 and sunk 62-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Smalley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.