Alex Noren shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Alex Noren hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noren's 192 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Noren had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.