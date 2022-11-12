  • Alex Noren shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren attacks flagstick to set up birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.