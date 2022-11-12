Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 13 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 262 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Svensson's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.