Adam Hadwin shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Adam Hadwin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin had a 231 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at even for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadwin's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.