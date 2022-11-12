Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Wise chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.