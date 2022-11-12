-
Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Finau, Noren, Wise tied for the lead after 18 holes at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau, Alex Noren and Aaron Wise all carded 5-under 65’s, placing ahead of the field by one stroke heading into Friday.
In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Wise chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
