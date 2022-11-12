Aaron Rai finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Rai chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

After a 211 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Rai chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Rai chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to even-par for the round.