Zecheng Dou shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zecheng Dou hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Dou suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dou at 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.