Zack Fischer shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zack Fischer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fischer finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Fischer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fischer to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Fischer missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Fischer to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Fischer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fischer to even for the round.