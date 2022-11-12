Zach Johnson shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.