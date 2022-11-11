Zac Blair finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Zac Blair hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Blair's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Blair hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Blair hit his 277 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Blair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Blair suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.