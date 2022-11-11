Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-5 third, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Clark's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.