Will Gordon shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Will Gordon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Gordon's tee shot went 297 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 249 yards to the native area, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gordon had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gordon's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.