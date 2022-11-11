Walker Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Walker Lee hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee tee shot went 143 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Lee hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.