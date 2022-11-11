Tyson Alexander shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Tyson Alexander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day in 4th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

Alexander his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Alexander to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Alexander hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Alexander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Alexander had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Alexander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Alexander chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 4 under for the round.