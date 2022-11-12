Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Duncan hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Duncan's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Duncan hit his 88 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Duncan's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.