  • Trey Mullinax shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Trey Mullinax makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax sinks 14-footer for birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Trey Mullinax makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.