Trey Mullinax shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mullinax's 149 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

Mullinax his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Mullinax had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mullinax's 187 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.