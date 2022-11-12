6-over 76 by Trevor Werbylo in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Trevor Werbylo hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 111th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Werbylo got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Werbylo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 4 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Werbylo's tee shot went 152 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Werbylo got a double bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 6 over for the round.