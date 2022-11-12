  • Travis Vick shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Travis Vick makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Travis Vick jars 19-foot birdie putt at Cadence Bank

    In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Travis Vick makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.