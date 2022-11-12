Travis Vick shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Travis Vick hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Vick finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Vick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vick to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Vick's tee shot went 153 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Vick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vick to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Vick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vick to even for the round.