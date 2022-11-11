Tony Finau putts himself to a 8-under 62 in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Tony Finau chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Tony Finau at even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Finau hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Finau hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 8 under for the round.