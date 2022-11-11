  • Tony Finau putts himself to a 8-under 62 in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau carded an 8-under 62, placing him four strokes ahead of the field heading into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Tony Finau’s Round 2 highlights from Cadence Bank

    In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau carded an 8-under 62, placing him four strokes ahead of the field heading into the weekend.