Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

At the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Pendrith's tee shot went 141 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.