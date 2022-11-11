Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Moore hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Moore got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Moore hit his 260 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Moore's 196 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Moore hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Moore's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Moore to even for the round.