-
-
Taylor Montgomery shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2022
-
Shot of the Day
Taylor Montgomery’s 150-yard eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery holes out from 150 yards to make eagle at the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
Montgomery got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Montgomery hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Montgomery to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.
Montgomery got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Montgomery hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.
-
-