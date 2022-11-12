Taylor Montgomery shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Montgomery hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Montgomery hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.