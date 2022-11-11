Tano Goya shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tano Goya hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Goya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Goya's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Goya's tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Goya chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Goya to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.