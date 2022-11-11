Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Stewart Cink hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Cink's tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cink's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Cink at 2 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.