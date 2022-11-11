Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Jaeger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Jaeger had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Jaeger hit his 216 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Jaeger's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.