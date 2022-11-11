Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Kim's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kim hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Kim's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 86 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.