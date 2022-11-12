Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Seung-Yul Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Noh hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Noh's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.