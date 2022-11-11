Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sepp Straka hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Sepp Straka hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Straka's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Straka hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Straka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.