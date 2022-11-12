-
Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz an even-par round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz throws a dart to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Sebastián Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sebastián Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
