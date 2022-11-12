7-over 77 by Sean Jacklin in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sean Jacklin hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Jacklin finished his day tied for 118th at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Jacklin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jacklin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jacklin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jacklin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Jacklin's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jacklin to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Jacklin's tee shot went 150 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Jacklin's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Jacklin got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jacklin to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jacklin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jacklin to 2 over for the round.

Jacklin got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jacklin to 6 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Jacklin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jacklin to 7 over for the round.