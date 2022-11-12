Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Scheffler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Scheffler chipped in his third shot from 32 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scheffler's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.