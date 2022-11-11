Scott Piercy finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 185 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Piercy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Piercy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.